Divided Adult Disposable Cannula

MR Patient Care

Single patient use. Divided cannula for simultaneous delivery of O2 and ETCO2 sampling.

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Single Use
Patient Application
  • Adult
Shelf Life
  • 3 years
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.090 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

