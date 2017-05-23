We’ve designed Achieva dStream 3.0T – Circular Edition with the performance that helps you explore with confidence, perform advanced clinical imaging that supports referrals, and conduct routine imaging efficiently. Thanks in part to exceptional Quasar Dual gradient performance, your patients benefit from digital imaging that opens the door to personalized care.
Available as regular Circular Edition (refurbished back-end) and Advanced Circular Edition (new back-end) version.
The Achieva dStream 3.0T – Circular Edition is available in regular or advanced configurations. The regular configuration consists of a specifically inspected pre-owned Achieva 3.0T magnet with a refurbished back-end, whereas the advanced configuration contains a new back-end, following the SmartPath to dStream upgrade.
Configuration with enhanced economic value
Configuration with enhanced economic value
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
dStream
dStream
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is a platform that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
iPatient
iPatient
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Enhance patient comfort
The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams. In-bore Connect can help ease patient stress and reduce motion, potentially reducing the number of interruptions and rescans.
Enhance patient comfort
Enhance patient comfort
Drive clinical performance
Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.
Drive clinical performance
Drive clinical performance
MultiTransmit 4D [6] technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
The Achieva dStream 3.0T – Circular Edition is available in regular or advanced configurations. The regular configuration consists of a specifically inspected pre-owned Achieva 3.0T magnet with a refurbished back-end, whereas the advanced configuration contains a new back-end, following the SmartPath to dStream upgrade.
Configuration with enhanced economic value
Configuration with enhanced economic value
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
dStream
dStream
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is a platform that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
iPatient
iPatient
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Enhance patient comfort
The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams. In-bore Connect can help ease patient stress and reduce motion, potentially reducing the number of interruptions and rescans.
Enhance patient comfort
Enhance patient comfort
Drive clinical performance
Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.
Drive clinical performance
Drive clinical performance
MultiTransmit 4D [6] technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
0 l /hr
Quasar Dual gradients
Quasar Dual gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
80 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
200 T/m/s
Max. sustained power per axis
60
kW
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
Yes
Output power
2 x 18
kW
Number of independent RF amplifiers
2
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max. scan matrix
1024 (2048 optional)
Max. number of slices
1024
Highest in-plane resolution
5 μm
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
60
cm
Flare on both ends
Yes
Tunnel flare
110
cm
Maximum weight capacity
250 kg (550lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
Yes
Site Planning
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
≤ 5800
kg
Minimum siting requirement
30 m²
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
Yes
FlexConnect connectors
Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
Yes
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
Yes
SmartSelect
Yes
SmartExam (optional)
Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
Yes
dStream RF Receive
dStream RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructer
Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
Digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
Digital
1. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller.
2. Compared to Achieva
3, 4. Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non-digital/dStream system.
5. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions For Use
6. MultiTransmit 4D is not available to patients with MR Conditional Implants
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
