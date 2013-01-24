Hjemmeside
Flexible Module Rack FMS-4

Flexible Module Rack

FMS-4

The Flexible Module Rack FMS-4 provides four module slots for use with individual measurement modules.

Features
Additional Connections Possible: Use the MSL connector to connect an additional MMS.

Spesifikasjoner

Weight
  • <lt/>950 g/2.09 lb
Dimensions
  • 194 x 139 x 110 mm/7.64 x 5.47 x 4.33 in
Ingress Protection
  • IPX1

