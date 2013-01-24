Hjemmeside
Efficia Microstream CO₂ Module

Hospital Versatility

Using Oridion Microstream technology, the Efficia CO2 module offers the flexibility to allow clinicians to move the module between monitors. It’s easy: simply remove the module and insert it into another Efficia monitor/rack.

Technical Specifications
Measurement Range
  • 0–150 mmHg
Flow Rate
  • 50 ml/min, +15 ml/min, -7.5 ml/min
Respiration Rate Range
  • 0–150 rpm

