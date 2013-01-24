Efficia Microstream CO₂ Module

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Using Oridion Microstream technology, the Efficia CO2 module offers the flexibility to allow clinicians to move the module between monitors. It’s easy: simply remove the module and insert it into another Efficia monitor/rack.
Spesifikasjoner
Technical Specifications
Measurement Range
0–150 mmHg
Flow Rate
50 ml/min, +15 ml/min, -7.5 ml/min
Respiration Rate Range
0–150 rpm
