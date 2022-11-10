5300 series Premium compact ultrasound system

Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 Series brings full functionality and quick, confident answers to you, wherever you are. Designed for the many different clinical environments in general imaging, point-of-care, and obstetrics and gynecology, the Philips Ultrasound 5300 models offers a feature-rich cores and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions – all built into a highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use systems.