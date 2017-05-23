CX50 Regional anesthesia

Exceptional portable ultrasound from your smart device Philips' ultrasound app brings diagnostic capabilities to your compatible smartphone or handheld device.
Søkeord
You can be confident that you are getting exceptional image quality for your ultrasound-guided nerve blocks and procedures, even on your most technically challenging patients.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Portable design for easy mobility
The gold standard for security
Multiport adapter for easily switching between transducers
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
Needle Visualization to enhance needle display
Battery operation saves critical time
iSCAN for automatic and efficient image optimization
Easy clip for tangle free cables
Remote Reporting – Telexy Qpath
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
Exceptional portable ultrasound from your smart device Philips' ultrasound app brings diagnostic capabilities to your compatible smartphone or handheld device.
Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand