The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Rear-wheel steering
Rear-wheel steering for easy positioning
The ultra-compact mobile C-arm stand features rear-wheel steering for easy maneuverability and positioning. Mobile View Station with touchscreen display can be moved around the tight confines of a crowded OR to reach the most desirable viewing position.
Pulsed exposure mode
Pulsed exposure mode for exceptional contrast
The pulsed exposure mode produces superb image contrast, reduces movement artifacts in cardiovascular examinations and provides you with high-quality images. This gives you the power and image quality your work in the OR demands.
Rotating anode technology
Rotating anode technology for long procedures
Exceptional heat management capabilities allow this system to keep pace with your long cardiovascular and interventional procedures. Rotating anode technology and automatic high penetration mode gives you the power to image virtually any type of patient. See fine details at the steepest projections and observe rapidly moving anatomy.
APF parameters
APF parameters for high throughput
With the single user concept and Anatomically Programmed Fluoroscopy (APF) parameters, you can easily control every step of your procedures. To get more out of every day.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
