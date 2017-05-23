Søkeord

Wet gel electrode, foam Snap, 54mm

ECG accessories

Silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, foam, pre-gelled. Recommended for the OR, ER, ICU All adult ECG monitoring

Spesifikasjoner

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 862474, 862478, 863077, 862231, 862439, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M3923A, M3924A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, M2601B, 8040A, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2705A, M2704A, M2720A
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.140 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 5 per bag, 300 electrodes per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Foam
Patient Application
  • Adult
Gel-Type
  • Wet
Electrode Size
  • 54 mm (2.1'') diameter
Electrode Shape
  • Round
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber
Temperature Range for Storage
  • ?
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

