Søkeord

Ny

C8-3B

Micro-convex curved array transducer

Finn lignende produkter

Learn more about the Philips C8-3B micro-convex array transducer in the specification table below.

Kontakt oss

Spesifikasjoner

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 128
Frequency range
  • 8 to 3 MHz (Center frequency 6 MHz)
Array Type
  • Curved array
Aperture
  • 22.4 mm
Field of view
  • 91.7°
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • 2D, M-mode, Steerable PW and color Doppler, Color power angio and harmonic imaging
Applications
  • Abdominal, Cardiology Adult, Pediatric Abdomen
Biopsy capable
  • -
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • -
Physical dimensions
  • -
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 128
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 128
Frequency range
  • 8 to 3 MHz (Center frequency 6 MHz)
Array Type
  • Curved array
Aperture
  • 22.4 mm
Field of view
  • 91.7°
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • 2D, M-mode, Steerable PW and color Doppler, Color power angio and harmonic imaging
Applications
  • Abdominal, Cardiology Adult, Pediatric Abdomen
Biopsy capable
  • -
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • -
Physical dimensions
  • -
  • The C83B transducer is manufactured by Qisda Corporation. C83B is also referred to as C8-3B.

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.