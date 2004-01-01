Søkeord

NM NeuroQ 3.8​

Aiding in the differential diagnosis of dementia

Designed to help clinicians perform a quantitative analysis of FDG-PET brain scans. The application compares the regional brain activity in an individual scan to activity values derived from a group of asymptomatic control subjects. It analyzes the distribution of FDGPET in individual scans, as well as the differences between two PET scans on the same patient taken at different points in time.

  • NeuroQ is a trademark of Syntermed. These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

