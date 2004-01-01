Søkeord

Reusable, neonatal SpO₂ wrap sensor M1193A / 989803205881

Pulse oximetry supplies

Finn lignende produkter

The reusable Philips neonatal sensor wraps securely on the hand or foot of patients weighing 1 - 4 kg (2.2 – 8.8 lbs). Durable and comfortable, it is manufactured without latex.

Kontakt oss
Features
For your smallest patients

Comfortable for neonates

The SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use. *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Comfortable for neonates

The SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use. *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Comfortable for neonates

The SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use. *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
  • For your smallest patients
  • Reduces signal interference
  • Rigorously tested
See all features
For your smallest patients

Comfortable for neonates

The SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use. *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Comfortable for neonates

The SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use. *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Comfortable for neonates

The SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use. *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Spesifikasjoner

Product details
Product details
Replaces product
  • 989803103241 (M1193A)
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Application Site
  • Hand, Foot
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 1 - 4 kg (2.2 – 8.8lb)
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1020A, M1020B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO₂
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Product details
Product details
Replaces product
  • 989803103241 (M1193A)
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Application Site
  • Hand, Foot
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Replaces product
  • 989803103241 (M1193A)
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Application Site
  • Hand, Foot
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 1 - 4 kg (2.2 – 8.8lb)
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1020A, M1020B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO₂
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.