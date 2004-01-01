Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.
The SpO2 sensor is designed to comfortably cradle your neonatal patient’s foot or hand in its soft silicone material. With a comprehensive warranty,* the sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use.
*Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Comfortable for neonates
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Rigorously tested
Durable and validated
All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.
Reduces signal interference
Rigorously tested
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
