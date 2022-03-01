The Philips 989803204591 is a nasal sampling line with O₂ tubing, for extended duration use with non-intubated, pediatric patients for critical care or sleep lab applications.
Box of 25, length 2 m (6.5 ft). Direct replacement for part # M4681A.
Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Enhanced patient experience
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Comfort is a priority
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Enhanced patient experience
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Comfort is a priority
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Integrated O₂ tubing for supplemental oxygen delivery
ETT size
> 4.5 mm
Product Weight
7.0 g
MRI Compatible
No
Connector Type
Female
Adapter Dead Space
< 6.6 cc
FDA Approved
Yes
DEHP- Free
Yes
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Tube Length
2 m (6.5 ft)
Patient Application
Pediatric
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Non-intubated
Short Term or Long Term
Extended duration use
1. Data on file is from a study evaluating healthy volunteers with an age range of 50-85 years.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.
Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.