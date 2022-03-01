The Philips 989803204571 is an oral/nasal sampling line with O₂ tubing, for short term use with non-intubated, adult patients for procedural or emergency applications.
Box of 25, length 2 m (6.5 ft). Direct replacement for part # M2526A.
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Usability enhancements
Usability enhancements
Enhanced patient experience
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Comfort is a priority
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Enhanced patient experience
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient's face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient's face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient's face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Comfort is a priority
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it's the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you've come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
We know it's the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you've come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
We know it's the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you've come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
IntelliVue series, Efficia series , VM & VS series
Product Category
Microstream capnography
Product Type
Oral/nasal sampling line
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Packaging Unit
25 per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Sterile
O₂ Delivery
Integrated O₂ tubing for supplemental oxygen delivery
ETT size
> 4.5 mm
Product Weight
7.0 g
MRI Compatible
Yes
Connector Type
Male
Adapter Dead Space
< 6.6 cc
FDA Approved
Yes
DEHP- Free
Yes
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Tube Length
2 m (6.5 ft)
Patient Application
Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Non-intubated
Short Term or Long Term
Short term use
1. Data on file is from a study evaluating healthy volunteers with an age range of 50-85 years.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
