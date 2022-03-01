Søkeord

Microstream™ Advance infant/neonate nasal CO2 sampling line, short term use

Capnography supplies

Finn lignende produkter

The Philips 989803204441 is a nasal sampling line, for short term use with non-intubated, infant/neonate patients for procedural or emergency applications. Box of 25, length 2 m (6.5 ft). Direct replacement for part # 989803178021.

Kontakt oss
Features
Enhanced Use Experience

Usability enhancements

Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.

Usability enhancements

Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.

Usability enhancements

Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Enhanced patient experience

Softer tubing

Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.

Softer tubing

Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.

Softer tubing

Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Comfort is a priority

Introducing Microstream™ Advance

We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.

Introducing Microstream™ Advance

We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.

Introducing Microstream™ Advance

We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
  • Enhanced Use Experience
  • Enhanced patient experience
  • Comfort is a priority
See all features
Enhanced Use Experience

Usability enhancements

Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.

Usability enhancements

Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.

Usability enhancements

Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Enhanced patient experience

Softer tubing

Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.

Softer tubing

Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.

Softer tubing

Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face1. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Comfort is a priority

Introducing Microstream™ Advance

We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.

Introducing Microstream™ Advance

We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.

Introducing Microstream™ Advance

We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Spesifikasjoner

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • IntelliVue series, Efficia series , VM & VS series
Product Category
  • Microstream Capnography
Product Type
  • Nasal sampling line
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 25 per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
O₂ Delivery
  • No O₂ delivery
ETT size
  • ≤ 4.5 mm.
Product Weight
  • 3.8 g
MRI Compatible
  • Yes
Connector Type
  • Male
Adapter Dead Space
  • &lt; 0.5 cc
FDA Approved
  • Yes
DEHP- Free
  • Yes
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Tube Length
  • 2 m (6.5 ft)
Patient Application
  • Infant/neonate
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-intubated
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short term use
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • IntelliVue series, Efficia series , VM & VS series
Product Category
  • Microstream Capnography
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Tube Length
  • 2 m (6.5 ft)
Patient Application
  • Infant/neonate
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • IntelliVue series, Efficia series , VM & VS series
Product Category
  • Microstream Capnography
Product Type
  • Nasal sampling line
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 25 per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
O₂ Delivery
  • No O₂ delivery
ETT size
  • ≤ 4.5 mm.
Product Weight
  • 3.8 g
MRI Compatible
  • Yes
Connector Type
  • Male
Adapter Dead Space
  • &lt; 0.5 cc
FDA Approved
  • Yes
DEHP- Free
  • Yes
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Tube Length
  • 2 m (6.5 ft)
Patient Application
  • Infant/neonate
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-intubated
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short term use
  • 1. Data on file is from a study evaluating healthy volunteers with an age range of 50-85 years.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle rettigheter forbeholdt.

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.