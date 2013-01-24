Designed for the unique patient care challenges in your MR suite, MR Patient Care Portal 5000 provides remote monitoring, patient management, product and IT security, and HIS connectivity. MR Patient Care Portal 5000 also introduces FirstSight; an exclusive design concept that integrates advanced visual perception principles and decision-making tools within Philips MR Patient Care user interfaces to provide familiarity, clarity, and intelligence.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Expression IP5 is a complete interoperability solution that resembles standard bedside monitors. Access, view, and track vital signs from the control room without the need for extensive and expensive wireless router networks to pair Expression IP5 with your Expression MR patient monitoring solutions.
Implement with ease
Implement with ease
Expression IP5 works with a host of integration engines and EMR systems to make it easier than ever for you to customize the integration of your MR patient monitoring information with your hospital information systems of EMR. IP5 features industry-standard HL7 or Serial data output protocol.
Smarter than ever
Smarter than ever
Expression IP5 blends smart decision-making support with robust case-management capabilities, tailored to your needs as well as those of your patients. Its advanced platform gives you opportunities to gain insights into a patient's condition and helps in satisfying your never-ending quest for more confident decision support.
Expression IP5 is a complete interoperability solution that resembles standard bedside monitors. Access, view, and track vital signs from the control room without the need for extensive and expensive wireless router networks to pair Expression IP5 with your Expression MR patient monitoring solutions.
Implement with ease
Implement with ease
Expression IP5 works with a host of integration engines and EMR systems to make it easier than ever for you to customize the integration of your MR patient monitoring information with your hospital information systems of EMR. IP5 features industry-standard HL7 or Serial data output protocol.
Smarter than ever
Smarter than ever
Expression IP5 blends smart decision-making support with robust case-management capabilities, tailored to your needs as well as those of your patients. Its advanced platform gives you opportunities to gain insights into a patient's condition and helps in satisfying your never-ending quest for more confident decision support.
Spesifikasjoner
Unit of Measure
Unit of Measure
1/each
1/each
Specifications
Specifications
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Specifications
Specifications
Special features
Wireless communication with MR patient monitoring systems
Case management for clinical ease of use and efficiency
Electronic patient-record keeping using HL7 and RS232 serial data output
Wireless communication with MR patient monitoring systems
Case management for clinical ease of use and efficiency
Electronic patient-record keeping using HL7 and RS232 serial data output
Optional components
Strip-chart printer
Wireless barcode scanner
Wireless keyboard and mouse
Control room flex antenna
Wall arm and optional arm for strip-chart printer
Display
18.5" Projected Capacitive Touch Panel
1. Gabriel MH, Noblin A, Rutherford A, et al. Data breach locations, types, and associated characteristics among US hospitals. Am J Manag Care. 2018;24(2):78-84.
Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.