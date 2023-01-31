International Nurses Day 2024

Philips is proud to honor nurses like Elleton “Mickey” McCullough in honor of International Nurses Day on May 12 – the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. In her work at the bedside, as a faculty member at Winston-Salem State University, as an academic and as a nursing teacher in China, Mickey has helped new generations of nurses find their rhythm by sharing the gift of experience. Philips is proud to celebrate the dedicated nurses like her around the world who go the extra mile to make a difference in the lives of their colleagues and their patients.