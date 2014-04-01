Hjemmeside
Philips – Klikk her for å gå til hjemmesiden

Søkeord

OncoSignal

ER AR PI3K MAPK

Philips Pathway Activity Profiling OncoSignal Test  

Contact us

Want to know more about OncoSignal?

We will get in touch with you as soon as possible.
Contact us
OncoSignal Home page

    Philips Pathway Activity Profiling OncoSignal Test

     

    The OncoSignal Test* for measuring ER, AR, PI3K and MAPK pathway activity is now available for research use in your molecular biology laboratory. The test is performed using an RT-qPCR testing plate to measure mRNA levels of selected pathway target genes and includes access to a secure cloud-based environment for calculation and reporting of pathway activity scores. The OncoSignal Test has been developed under ISO13485.

     

    OncoSignal is based on a unique knowledge-based approach and helps users gain insight into underlying tumor driving cell signaling pathways. The OncoSignal Test quantitatively measures the activity of the hormonal estrogen receptor (ER) and androgen receptor (AR) pathways, as well as the activity of PI3K and MAPK growth factor signal transduction pathways simultaneously in a single sample, using RNA from FFPE tissue of human origin.

     

    OncoSignal can be used to reveal aberrant activity of signaling pathways in tumor tissue enabling applications for drug response monitoring*, stratification for clinical trials and for cancer research.
    * The OncoSignal Test is available for Research Use Only – not for use in diagnostic procedures.

    How can OncoSignal benefit you?

    Provides unique insights

    Provides unique insights

    Profiling of pathway activity by OncoSignal provides new insights into the molecular mechanisms in cancer. Direct comparison of pathway activity levels between samples is enabled through the OncoSignal Report.
    Easy to integrate into laboratory workflow

    Easy to integrate into laboratory workflow

    The OncoSignal Test employs standard molecular laboratory techniques, allowing laboratories to perform the test in-house and avoid the need for sending out precious tissue samples for analysis.
    Suitable for all tumor tissue types

    Suitable for all tumor tissue types

    OncoSignal products are developed based on deep insights in cell-biology using a knowledge-based approach. This enables application of the tests for a wide variety of solid tumor tissue types.

    OncoSignal Testing Plates

    mRNA levels transcribed from target genes regulated by the pathway transcription factor are measured by means of the OncoSignal Testing Plates. One box with 96-well PCR testing plates contains six plates, for testing six samples. Each testing plate contains carefully designed and optimized primers and probes for reliable detection of mRNA levels of the pre-selected signaling pathway target genes. Upon adding the sample RNA and one-step RT-qPCR mix to the testing plate, the test is run on a thermocycler under a specified PCR cycling program. Detailed protocols are provided in the Instructions for Use.
    OncoSignal Testing Plates box

    OncoSignal portal

    PCR gene expression data are translated via a computational model into quantitative pathway activity scores. The PCR data file uploaded in the cloud-based Philips IntelliSpace Precision Medicine (ISPM) OncoSignal portal undergoes a thorough quality check (QC) (e.g. controls for the quantity and quality of the RNA, detection of correct plate filling), to ensure high-quality results. A report is generated presenting an overview of the pathway activity scores per sample on a scale of 0-100 with respective 95% confidence intervals. The report provides insights into the tumor driving pathways for the samples tested and enables a direct comparison of pathway activities between samples.
    OS worklist printscreen portal
    OS test results printscreen portal

    • Documentation

      OS product flyer

      Click to enlarge

      Scientific publications
      View publications

    • Explore other OncoSignal solutions

      Discover more
      Oncosignal service testing

      Service testing

      OncoSignal data service

      Data analysis service

      OncoSignal workflow

      An OncoSignal Test can easily be integrated into a standard molecular laboratory workflow.
      Workflow 1

      Select FFPE tumor

      tissue block
      Workflow 2
      Identify tumor area
      Workflow 3
      Macro dissect tumor area from
      unstained slide(s)
      Workflow 4

      Transfer tissue to

      RNase-free tube
      Workflow 5
      Add PCR mix with extracted RNA to testing plate
      Workflow 6
      Run the test on a thermocycler
      Workflow 7

      Process PCR data in

      cloud-based environment
      Workflow 8
      Generate report with pathway activity scores

      OncoSignal data interpretation

      The OncoSignal ISPM portal supports an export function of OncoSignal Test results to Excel that contains the Pathway Activity Profiling OncoSignal scores of multiple samples. The report export shows all sample information, flags, test status and Pathway Activity Profiling OncoSignal scores with corresponding upper and lower confidence intervals. This report export will enable further data analysis or data visualization or the report can be adjusted and sorted to the user’s preference.
      OS sample report download image

      This example of the OncoSignal Report (generated by using the batch export option) shows how the pathway activity scores may be used in a retrospective study. The goal of the study was to investigate if OncoSignal can help to explain response to neo-adjuvant hormonal therapy; the retrospective study included patient samples of responders and non-responders to aromatase inhibitor (AI) treatment. Biopsy tissue from estrogen receptor (ER) IHC positive patients before start of neo-adjuvant and after neo-adjuvant AI treatment were measured. The largest differences in pathway activity can be observed for the ER pathway. In general, the relatively high ER pathway activity scores obtained from the pre-treatment samples decreased upon treatment, which might be an indication of successful AI treatment. Patient samples 102373 + 102374 however, show a relatively low pre-treatment ER activity score indicating a lower  ER pathway activity before treatment, which may explain why this patient did not benefit from the AI treatment. Studying the pathway activity profile may provide further direction to identify relevant tumor driving pathways, such as the relatively high MAPK activity measured for patient samples 102373 + 102374 and relatively high PI3K activity for patient samples 102369 + 102370, respectively.

       

      For more information about example experimental designs, please request the application note via oncosignal@philips.com.

      Resources

      Scientific publications

      • Oestrogen receptor pathway activity is associated with outcome in endometrial cancer, British Journal of Cancer , 2020
      • ER and PI3K pathway activity in primary ER positive breast cancer is associated with progression-freesurvival of metastatic patients under first-line tamoxifen, Cancers, 2020; Mar 27;12(4):802
      • Prediction of clinical benefit from androgen deprivation therapy in salivary duct carcinoma patients, International Journal of Cancer, 2019; Jun 1;146(11):3196-3206. doi: 10.1002/ijc.32795. Epub 2019 Dec 12

      Posters

      • Development of quantitative multi-platform tests for easy readout of AR, ER, PI3K and MAPK pathway activity to unravel pathophysiology across cancer and tissue types (AACR 2020)
      • The MAPK pathway is variably active across breast cancer subtypes and increased activity may be associated with hormonal therapy resistance (SABCS 2019)
      • Androgen receptor pathway activity and the ratio between androgen and estrogen receptor pathway activity in breast cancer subtypes (SABCS 2019)
      View all publications and posters

      Contact us

      Other OncoSignal Solutions
      HTC Campus

      Philips Molecular Pathway Diagnostics    

      High Tech Campus 11

      5656 AE Eindhoven 

      The Netherlands

      Phone: +31 40 2730155

      Email: oncosignal@philips.com
      I want to be contacted by a representative
      I want to have more information
      *

      Contact information

      * This field is mandatory
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      *
      By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
      We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
      *
      *

      Hva betyr dette?
      Final CEE consent

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand