Hjemmeside
Philips – Klikk her for å gå til hjemmesiden

Søkeord

Site planning community

A valuable resource for in-depth site planning information

Kontakt oss
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

Our Site Planning Community offers additional, free content not found on this public website. Geared toward architects, engineers and contractors (AEC), the Site Planning Community is a valuable resource for in-depth site planning information including:
 

  • Handbooks – These handbooks are guides for those on your team involved in facility design and construction. They are available for each Philips imaging modality.
  • Standard Reference Drawings – Often referred to as ‘typicals’ these drawing packages are designed to show preferred room size, equipment placement, general equipment sizes and weights, system power consumption and system air conditioning. They are available in PDF andDWG formats.
  • Seismic Information – Your structural engineer-of-record may use Philips calculations (as a reference only) in order to develop their own load calculations for submission to all appropriate governing bodies.
  • Planning Guides – If you are new to site planning for medical imaging equipment, these guides provide a general overview of what is required.


Access to the Philips Site Planning Community is free and easy. Talk to your Philips Account Manager or sign up here for a password.

Log in or sign up to access community links
 

Login

Frequently asked questions

Site planning solutions

Preferred and interactive room layouts

Preferred and interactive room layouts

Perfect for early site planning discussions

 

Read now

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

Nettstedet vises best med den nyeste versjonen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.