1. The interventional vascular department of St Antonius Hospital in the Netherlands achieved a 17% reduction in procedure time with the Azurion system. The results of this first lab performance study have been verified by NAMSA, an independent third-party expert on study design and analytics.

2. The study was conducted in a simulated lab environment and was designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent and objective usability engineering consultancy and user interface design company. Use-Lab also analyzed the study results and documented the conclusions.

3. After installing Azurion in the interventional vascular department of St. Antonius, staff movement between the exam room and control room was reduced by 29%.

