Visualization and needle path planning

You can plan needle paths in two ways – by drawing a virtual path or by defining entry and target locations on different XperCT, MR or CT slices. XperGuide automatically calculates the optimal gantry projections and parallax in the needle path visualization. It also supports multiple needle trajectories. All projections are instantly available and controlled at tableside. Moreover, XperGuide adapts in real-time to changes in C-arm angulation and rotation, field of view and source-image distance.