  Standard product photograph

Philips DXL Algorithm uses sophisticated analytical methods to interpret the resting ECG. It analyzes up to 18-leads of simultaneously acquired ECG waveforms to interpret rhythm and morphology for a variety of patient populations.

Features
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
The Philips DXL ECG Algorithm goes beyond traditional 12-lead interpretation of the resting ECG. It also provides incremental diagnostic capabilities not associated with analysis programs of the past. 16-lead integrated analysis takes advantage of optional right chest and back electrodes to provide extended interpretations for adult chest pain. A 15-lead pediatric analysis is also supported.
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
The LeadCheck program identifies 19 possible lead reversal and placement errors during ECG acquisition.
ST Maps visualize deviations
ST Maps provide a visual representation of ST deviations in frontal and horizontal planes, responding to the 2009 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations.*

  PageWriter Cardiograph
    PageWriter TC50
    The Philips PageWriter TC50 cardiograph is an advanced, reliable, and compact ECG solution, that is easy to use. The TC50 will help you meet your daily demands, giving you time to focus on your patients.
  IntelliSpace ECG Direct ECG
    IntelliSpace ECG
    Philips IntelliSpace ECG provides fast, easy access to ECGs from almost anywhere, anytime to enhance your workflow through extensive connectivity.
  PageWriter Cardiograph
    PageWriter TC70
    Philips PageWriter TC70 cardiograph is designed to simplify diagnostic ECG testing and streamline workflow – where an automated workflow and outstanding clinical support is critical.
  ST80i Stress Testing System
    ST80i
    Philips ST80i Stress Testing System opens up new paths for productivity & decision-making. Its wireless design, bi-directional connectivity, and advanced decision-making support tools enhance data review, patient care, and efficiency.
  PageWriter TC35 Cardiograph
    PageWriter TC35
    The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph provides advanced tools to enhance workflow and support clinical decisions. All PageWriter cardiographs include the clinical excellence of the DXL ECG Algorithm which is built upon over 55 years of research and experience. The cardiographs provide continuity and consistency in ECG reading and diagnosis through PageWriter cardiographs, the IntelliSpace ECG management system, and other Philips solutions throughout the healthcare enterprise. Native DICOM modality worklists can be downloaded, or ADT information retrieved, providing patient demographics at the bedside. ECG reports can be wirelessly exported using 802.11 b/a/g/n/ac WiFi 5 speed and WPA3 (Personal) security to an electronic medical record. PageWriter’s native DICOM interoperability provides direct access to ECG orders from your current DICOM MWL provider and storage of resulting DICOM format ECGs to your existing PACS. The result – a fast, efficient clinical workflow with reliable operation for you and your patients.
  Device Management Dashboard for PageWriter TC Cardiographs
    Device Management Dashboard
    The Philips Device Management Dashboard for PageWriter TC Cardiographs is a web-based tool that provides visibility to your PageWriter TC series devices from a single location for quick and efficient troubleshooting and device support, letting you remotely diagnose problems and view device statuses for select Philips cardiographs and patient monitors. You can view device configuration, location of last WLAN/LAN connection, wireless IP address and access point, enabled product options, and error log – all from your PC or mobile device.
Disclaimer
1 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations for the Standardization and Interpretation of the Electrocardiogram, Part VI: Acute Ischemia/Infarction. Circulation 2009; 100:e262-e270.
2 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations for the Standardization and Interpretaton of the Electrocardiogram, Part II: Electrocardiography Diagnostic Statement List. J Am Coll Cardiology, 2007:49:1128-135.
3 The DXL ECG Algorithm is available on the PageWriter TC70 and TC50 Cardiograph with the features and capabilities described above. The DXL Algorithm is also available on PageWriter TC30, TC20, and TC10; IntelliVue patient monitors; IntelliSpace ECG; and ST80i stress system with differentiated sets of features.