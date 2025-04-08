Philips & Getinge
OR table
Image-guided therapy upgrades
Where more complex minimally invasive procedures are done by surgeons, a Hybrid OR becomes essential. It provides you with the flexibility to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Philips Hybrid OR combines advanced image-guided therapy solutions Getinge’s OR solutions including the operating table, ceiling equipment, laminar airflow, anesthesia, etc. Benefit from excellent imaging and the flexibility of our Azurion imaging system seamlessy integrated with the Maquet Magnus table.

Features
Optimized surgical workflow
With the integration between the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system and the Maquet Magnus operating table by Getinge you create an advanced cost-effective surgical environment that supports workflow. As soon as patients arrive in the transfer area, they can directly be positioned onto the tabletop and remain on it until they leave the recovery room. This can make repeated patient transfers unnecessary.
Optimized surgical workflow
A versatile environment
Our Azurion advanced X-ray imaging systems and Getinge’s highly flexible Maquet Magnus operating table come together to give you excellent versatility for all clinical teams. Combined with the FlexArm or FlexMove gantry options your staff will experience unlimited imaging flexibility and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Increase room occupation with a very easy to clean room and ProcedureCards that offer presets to standardize case set-up.
A versatile environment
Integration excellence
Our alliance with Getinge will enhance hybrid functionality. Surgeons will find a room designed to support complex procedures and to easily adapt to a broadening range of procedure types. The integration provides advanced functionality thanks to closely synchronized movements. Automatic position control, efficient BolusChase procedures, and advanced 3D software tools are highlights. The Maquet Magnus OR table offers a radiolucent tabletop for minimally invasive procedures or a modular tabletop for open surgery, and spine and neuro cases with contribution of imaging.
Integration excellence

  • Azurion Hybrid OR Outstanding procedural flexibility, efficiency and ease of use
    Azurion Hybrid OR
    The Azurion Hybrid OR opens the door to new procedures, in an environment designed to support you in performing a wide range of open and minimally invasive treatments. The solution gives your medical teams outstanding flexibility, efficiency and ease of use. Work with confidence, supported by market-leading 2D and 3D image guidance, stringent infection control and dose management measures. The Azurion Hybrid OR solutions enable your facility to be at the forefront of clinical excellence, while helping you reduce the cost of care.