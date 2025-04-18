Fast, consistent imaging protocol
The dedicated MRCAT Pelvis imaging protocol includes a single, high-resolution, multi-contrast mDIXON sequence as the source for MRCAT generation. This scan is accelerated by Compressed SENSE, promoting patient comfort by minimizing time in the scanner. Moreover, it is standardized to deliver consistent results. A complementary 3D T2W scan provides high geometric accuracy and high-resolution image quality to support accurate delineation of target and critical structures. The total imaging protocol takes less than 15 minutes.