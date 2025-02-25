MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring
  MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring
As a plug-in clinical application to Ingenia MR-RT, MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring provides attenuation maps and automated, MR-based contours of prostate and organs at risk in as little as 20 minutes – all in a repeatable ‘one-click’ workflow.

Features
Drive speed, accuracy and consistency
Because MRCAT Prostate requires input from MR images only, it reduces the organization and coordination of scans, eliminates the effort involved in MR-CT registration, and saves the patient from undergoing multiple procedures. Moreover, Auto-Contouring automates standard, labor-intensive and repetitive tasks, while at the same time reducing variability and errors caused by manual steps. This improves consistency and reproducibility - for more confidence in the planning process.
Fast, consistent imaging protocol
A dedicated, standardized imaging protocol includes a T1W mDIXON XD and a T2W TSE scan as source data for the generation of MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) density maps and MR-based Auto-Contouring. Compressed SENSE acceleration keeps the total scan time short, which promotes patient comfort by minimizing time in the scanner and helps to boost productivity.
Automatic generation of synthetic CT images
MRCAT Prostate automatically generates attenuation maps using the high-resolution mDIXON scan as source. Smart, validated algorithms enable automatic tissue segmentation and assignment of Hounsfield Units to deliver MRCAT images with CT-like density information for dose calculations - directly on the MR console.
Specifications
  • MRCAT Prostate and Auto-Contouring
    Compatibility MR system
    Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T MR-RT, Ambition 1.5T MR-RT and Elition 3.0T MR-RT

Datasheet MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring
PDF|266.82 KB

*Accurate means: MRCAT provides &lt; ± 1 mm total geometric accuracy of image data in &lt; 20 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV) and &lt; ± 2 mm total geometric accuracy of image data in &lt; 40 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV))*. *Limited to 32 cm in z-direction in more than 95% of the points within the volume
**The simulated dose based on MRCAT images does not differ in >95% of prostate cancer patients (Gamma analysis criterion 3%/3 mm realized in 99% of voxels exceeding 75% of the maximum dose) when compared with the CT-based plan for EBRT.
***Accurate means 95th percentile modified Hausdorff distance &lt;5mm compared to contours made by experts manually. Average distance is &lt;1.5 mm and is measured as average modified Hausdorff distance compared to contours made by experts manually.
**** Based on 49 cases (each for anatomical prostate, bladder, rectum, penile bulb and femur heads)