MRCAT prostate + Auto-Contouring

Disclaimer

*Accurate means: MRCAT provides < ± 1 mm total geometric accuracy of image data in < 20 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV) and < ± 2 mm total geometric accuracy of image data in < 40 cm Diameter Spherical Volume (DSV))*. *Limited to 32 cm in z-direction in more than 95% of the points within the volume

**The simulated dose based on MRCAT images does not differ in >95% of prostate cancer patients (Gamma analysis criterion 3%/3 mm realized in 99% of voxels exceeding 75% of the maximum dose) when compared with the CT-based plan for EBRT.

***Accurate means 95th percentile modified Hausdorff distance <5mm compared to contours made by experts manually. Average distance is <1.5 mm and is measured as average modified Hausdorff distance compared to contours made by experts manually.

**** Based on 49 cases (each for anatomical prostate, bladder, rectum, penile bulb and femur heads)