Azurion 3 M15
Azurion 3 M15

Elevate your vascular capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 15'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse neuro, endovascular, oncology and cardiac procedures. Take the next step in improving care and managing costs. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.

Features
Do more with flexible working
This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Manage dose efficiently
Take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with our DoseWise Solutions, a comprehensive suite of radiation dose management tools, training and integrated product technologies. With this system, the MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Zero Dose Positioning[1] and Philips DoseAware[1] further aim to manage dose efficiently.
Flexible viewing control in the exam room
The 58" FlexVision XL [1] is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and compatible third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 16 video sources in total can be supported.
Flexible viewing control in the exam room

Disclaimer
1. Some features are optionally available. Not all features are available on all systems. Please check with your Philips representative for local availability.
2. IMV ServiceTrak 2018 X-ray Cardiovascular Systems.
3. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).
4. The related tests were performed by three users with different background and experience level. The test timings were performed using a frontal plane of an Azurion biplane R2.1 system (FD20/15N, STM-1713 (Dick Bruna), location QL-1).