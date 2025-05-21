Azurion 3 M12

Disclaimer

1. Some features are optionally available. Not all features are available on all systems. Please check with your local Philips representative for availability.

2. IMV ServiceTrak 2018 X-ray Cardiovascular Systems.

3. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).

4. The related tests were performed by three users with different background and experience level. The test timings were performed using a frontal plane of an Azurion biplane R2.1 system (FD20/15N, STM-1713 (Dick Bruna), location QL-1).