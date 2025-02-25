HeartStart HS1 Trainer
Make learning easier and more rewarding for every lay responder with the HeartStart HS1 trainer.

Features
Similar to the HS1 defibrillator to improve training
Train as if a life depends on it. Clear, calm voice instructions match those of the HeartStart HS1 defibrillator. The unit resembles the actual defibrillator, yet is sufficiently different to avoid inadvertent use in an emergency.
Realistic scenarios help you prepare for the real thing
Pre-configured sudden cardiac arrest scenarios simulate how the AED will operate during a real-life cardiac arrest event. Coaching for both adult and infant/child CPR is included.
Reusable training pads for quick and easy learning
The training pads resemble defibrillation pads for a realistic training experience, yet are sufficiently different to avoid inadvertent use in an emergency. Easy switching between adult and infant/child pad cartridges. The pads are reusable.
Specifications
    Dimensions
    2.8" H x 8.3" W x 8.3" D
    Kit contents
    HeartStart Trainer comes with nylon carrying case, one set of Adult Training Pads and one External Manikin Adapter Strip for use with standard manikins.
    Batteries
    4 AA cells
    Weight
    2 lbs. with batteries
    Training Scripts
    Eight preconfigured scripts based on common training scenarios

