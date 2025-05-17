HeartStart HS1

Kit Contents
Defibrillator, battery (one, pre-installed), SMART Pads (one set, pre-installed), set-up/maintenance guide with expiration date tags, owner's manual, quick reference guide
Waveform
SMART Truncated exponential biphasic. Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
Defibrillation peak current - Adult
32 A (150 J nominal) into a 50 ohm load
Defibrillation peak current - Pediatric
19 A (50 J nominal) into a 50 ohm load (using optional infant/child SMART Pads Cartridge)
Quick Shock
Able to deliver a shock after the end of a CPR interval, typically in eight seconds
Shock-to-Shock Cycle Time
Typically less than 20 seconds between shocks in a series
Voice Instructions
Detailed voice messages guide responder through use of the defibrillator
CPR Guidance
Instructions for adult and infant/child CPR available at user selection
Shock Delivery
Via adhesive pads placed on patient's bare skin as illustrated on pads
Controls
Green SMART Pads cartridge handle, green On/Off button, blue i-button, orange Shock button
Indicators
Ready light, blue i-button, caution light