Designed for the ordinary person in the extraordinary moment, Philips HeartStart HS1 AED is ready to act and virtually ready to go. It allows anyone with little or no training to treat the most common cause of suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) by delivering a shock quickly and effectively, wherever SCA happens. The HS1 AED provides practically real-time guidance through step-by-step voice commands from pad placement to performing CPR. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart HS1 AED is the partner by your side. Side by side. Step by step.

Features
Ready to act. Ready to go.
HS1 is virtually ready to go the moment it arrives. With the Ready-Pack configuration, the HS1 AED is positioned inside the carry case, with Adult SMART Pads Cartridge and battery already installed and with a spare Adult SMART pads cartridge in place. Just pull the green tab to launch the initial self-test and press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instructions and visual icons.
Easy as 1-2-3
We’ve equipped HS1 with integrated SMART Pads that will provide feedback to the AED so it can adapt its voice instructions to your actions and your pace. The system won’t announce the next step until you are ready. Prompts are repeated and rephrased if needed and include additional instructions to aid understanding. The system senses when the special Infant/Child SMART Pads cartridge is installed and automatically adjusts CPR instructions and shock energy to a level more appropriate for infants and children under 25 kg or 55 lbs. or 0-8 years old.
Start quickly. Treat confidently.
HS1 includes features to help guide the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest with easy setup, clear voice commands and a real time metronome for performing CPR. HS1 conducts a series of automatic self-tests daily, weekly and monthly, including testing the pads, internal circuitry, waveform delivery and battery capacity so you can be assured when the moment comes, you will have a partner by your side.
Specifications
  • Battery
    Type
    9 volt DC, 4.2 Ah, composed of disposable long-life lithium manganese dioxide primary cells
    Capacity
    Minimum 200 shocks or 4 hours of operating time (EN60601-2-4:2003)
    Install-by Date
    Battery is labeled with an install-by date of at least five years from date of manufacture
    Standby Life
    Four years typical when battery is installed by the install-by date. (Will power the AED in standby state within the specified Standby Temperature range, assuming one battery insertion test and no defibrillation uses)
  • Product Specifications
    Kit Contents
    Defibrillator, battery (one, pre-installed), SMART Pads (one set, pre-installed), set-up/maintenance guide with expiration date tags, owner's manual, quick reference guide
    Waveform
    SMART Truncated exponential biphasic. Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
    Defibrillation peak current - Adult
    32 A (150 J nominal) into a 50 ohm load
    Defibrillation peak current - Pediatric
    19 A (50 J nominal) into a 50 ohm load (using optional infant/child SMART Pads Cartridge)
    Quick Shock
    Able to deliver a shock after the end of a CPR interval, typically in eight seconds
    Shock-to-Shock Cycle Time
    Typically less than 20 seconds between shocks in a series
    Voice Instructions
    Detailed voice messages guide responder through use of the defibrillator
    CPR Guidance
    Instructions for adult and infant/child CPR available at user selection
    Shock Delivery
    Via adhesive pads placed on patient's bare skin as illustrated on pads
    Controls
    Green SMART Pads cartridge handle, green On/Off button, blue i-button, orange Shock button
    Indicators
    Ready light, blue i-button, caution light
  • SMART Pads
    Energy delivered
    Adult: nominal 150 joules into a 50 ohm load; Infant/Child: nominal 50 joules into a 50 ohm load
    How Supplied
    Disposable cartridge, containing adhesive defibrillation pads, clicks into defibrillator for an integrated pads solution
    Active Surface Area
    85 cm² (13.2 in²) each
    Cable Length
    Adult pads: 137 cm (54"); Infant/Child pads: 102 cm (40")
    Use-by Date
    Cartridge is labeled with a use-by date of at least two years from date of manufacture
    Training pads (optional)
    Special pads put HeartStart into training mode and disable its energy delivery capability. Training pads feature 8 real-world training scripts. Use with training mat (included) or with adapters on manikins
  • Automated and User-activated Self-tests
    Daily Automatic Self-tests
    Tests internal circuitry, waveform delivery system, pads cartridge, and battery capacity
    Pads Integrity Test
    Specifically tests readiness-for-use of pads (gel moisture)
    Battery Insertion Test
    Upon battery insertion, extensive automatic self-tests and user-interactive tests check device readiness
    Status Indicator
    Blinking green "Ready" light indicates ready for use. Audible "chirp" indicates need for maintenance
  • Data Recording and Transmission
    Infrared
    Wireless transmission of event data to a PC or Palm PDA, using the IrDA protocol
    Data Stored
    First 15 minutes of ECG and the entire incident's events and analysis decisions
  • Environmental/Physical Requirements
    Sealing
    Solid objects per EN60529 class IP2X; Drip-proof per EN60529 class IPX1
    Operating Temperature
    0 - 50 °C (32 - 122 °F)
    Operating Altitude
    0 to 4,500 m (0 to 15,000 ft)
    Standby Temperature
    0 - 43 °C (32 - 109 °F)
    Operating Humidity
    0 to 95 % relative humidity (non-condensing)
    Shock/Drop Abuse Tolerance
    Withstands 1 meter drop to any edge, corner, or surface
    Vibration
    Meets EN1789 random and swept sine, road ambulance specification in operating and standby states
    Standby Humidity
    0 to 75 % relative humidity (non-condensing)
    Standby Altitude
    > 48 hours from 0 to 8,500 ft and &lt;48 hours from 8,500 to 15,000 ft
    EMI (Radiated/Immunity)
    Meets EN55011 Group 1 Level B Class B and EN61000-4-3

Documentation

HeartStart HS1 AED Product Brochure
PDF|5.47 MB
Be prepared to help save lives with Philips AED service packages
PDF|4.97 MB

Related products

  • HeartStart AED
    HeartStart FRx
    The Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator features intuitive, step-by-step voice instructions, including CPR guidance, and an audible metronome to help guide basic life support (BLS) responders while treating a suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Rugged, lightweight and reliable, it can withstand rough handling and extreme temperatures. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart FRx is the partner by your side. Side by side. Step by step.
  • HeartStart AED Training Supplies
    HeartStart FRx Trainer
    First responders train to act with speed and confidence. Practice with the HeartStart FRx Trainer to hone sudden cardiac arrest response skills.
  • HeartStart AED use trainer
    HeartStart HS1 Trainer
    Make learning easier and more rewarding for every lay responder with the HeartStart HS1 trainer.
Disclaimer
* The Infant/Child pads cartridge is sold separately, and available only under the order of a physician, by prescription only in the United States.