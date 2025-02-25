HeartStart Event Review

Software
Microsoft Windows XP Professional SP 3, Microsoft Windows XP tablet Edition SP3, Microsoft Windows 7, Microsoft Windows® Server® 2008 R2, 2008, 2003 R2, or 2003 for remote server running shared database.
Adobe Reader
Recommended: Adobe Reader, latest version. For more information, see the following website: http://get.adobe.com/reader
Browser
Internet connection required to activate the application software, to use the Email feature, and to receive software updates. Internet Explorer 7.0 or higher.
Email
MAPI-compliant e-mail client such as Microsoft Outlook
Database
Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2, 2008, or 2005Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2, 2008, or 2006
Backup and Restore Tool
To help prevent data loss and corruption.