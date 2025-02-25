HeartStart Event Review
  • Standard product photograph

HeartStart Event Review

Manage the patient data recorded by your AED. Download, analyze and annotate patient data and create reports for response team debriefing with HeartStart Event Review

Features
Review and analysis of event response
Analyze defibrillator events and annotate them with your observations. Then use Event Review reports to debrief responders to improve their next response. Merge ECGs from multiple Philips defibrillators for the same patient into one case.
Flexible protocols
Receive defibrillator patient data
With Event Review, you can download patient event data from your defibrillator or import events created in Data Messenger. It’s flexible to support your unique workflow.
Event response analysis
Specifications
  • Hardware
    Processor
    Speed Minimum: 1 GHZ. Recommended: 2 GHZ core duo or higher.
    Display
    Display Minimum: 1024 x 768. Recommended: 1400 x 1050 or higher.
    Disk Space
    Minimum: 2 GB of disk space. Recommended: 5 GB of disk space.
    Memory
    Minimum: 1 GB. Recommended: 2 GB or higher.
    Hard Disk
    300 MB of available disk space during software installation and 100 MB minimum for event storage.
    Sound Card and Speaker
    To play audio from the defibrillator, where supported.
    Video Memory
    Minimum: 64 MB video memory. Recommended: 256 MB video memory.
  • Software
    Software
    Microsoft Windows XP Professional SP 3, Microsoft Windows XP tablet Edition SP3, Microsoft Windows 7, Microsoft Windows® Server® 2008 R2, 2008, 2003 R2, or 2003 for remote server running shared database.
    Adobe Reader
    Recommended: Adobe Reader, latest version. For more information, see the following website: http://get.adobe.com/reader
    Browser
    Internet connection required to activate the application software, to use the Email feature, and to receive software updates. Internet Explorer 7.0 or higher.
    Email
    MAPI-compliant e-mail client such as Microsoft Outlook
    Database
    Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2, 2008, or 2005Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2, 2008, or 2006
    Backup and Restore Tool
    To help prevent data loss and corruption.
  • Other
    Datacard Requirements
    Secure Digital (SD) for FR3. Compact Flash for HeartStart MRx, FR2, XL, XLT, and 4000. Philips offers a compatible card reader, product number M3524A.
    Infrared Requirements
    Actisys- http://www.actisys.com. Part # IR 4002US: IrDA-USB FIR Computer Adapter. Philips Part # ACT-IR
    Languages
    English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish
    Bluetooth Communications
    Bluetooth adapter and Bluetooth Stack version 2.0 or higher.

