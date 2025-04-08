TightRail
Mechanical rotating dilator sheath
Lead extraction and management devices
With TightRail, flexibility meets unparalleled control. The tool’s flexible shaft helps physicians remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology maintains forward progression through tortuous vasculature. The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting physicians in control and allowing counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

Features
Flexible shaft
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Bidirectional mechanism
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Shielded dilating blade
The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.
Specifications
  • Model number 545-509
    Size
    9F
    Device inner diameter
    9.2F / 0.119" / 3.0 mm
    Device outer diameter
    15.9F / 0.207" / 5.3 mm
    Outer sheath outer diameter
    20.0F / 0.266" / 6.8 mm
    Working length
    18.7" / 47.5 cm
  • Model number 545-511
    Size
    11F
    Device inner diameter
    11.2F / 0.145" / 3.7 mm
    Device outer diameter
    18.0F / 0.234" / 5.9 F mm
    Outer sheath outer diameter
    23.0F / 0.293" / 7.4 F mm
    Working length
    18.7" / 47.5 cm
  • Model number 545-513
    Size
    13F
    Device inner diameter
    13.2F / 0.171" / 4.3 mm
    Device outer diameter
    20.0F / 0.260" / 6.6 mm
    Outer sheath outer diameter
    25.0F / 0.319" / 8.1 mm
    Working length
    18.7" / 47.5 cm

Documentation

Product brochure
PDF|2.71 MB
