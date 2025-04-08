Disclaimer

1. Dippel et al. Randomized Controlled Study of Excimer Laser Atherectomy for Treatment of Femoropopliteal In-stent Restenosis: Initial EXCITE ISR Results (2015). JACC 8(1): 92-101.

2. Saxon et al (2013). Heparin bonded, expanded polytetrafluoroethylene lined stent graft in the treatment of femoropopliteal artery disease. JVIR; 24(2).

3. McKinsey J, Zellar T, Rocha-Singh K, et al. Lower Extremity Revascularization Using Directional Atherectomy: 12-Moth Prospective Results of the DEFINITIVE LE Study, JACC Cardiovasc Interv 7 (2014) pp. 923-933.

4. Maehara A, et al. JETSTREAM Atherectomy System can remove superficial calcium in severely calcified peripheral arteries. Abstract Poster, ISET Jan 2013.

5. Babaev A, et al. Tissue Removal Assessment with Ultrasound of the SFA and Popliteal Study (TRUTH): Orbital Atherectomy Acute Date and Intravascular Ultrasound Analysis. JACC Vol 64/11/Suppl B, TCT-131.

6. Maximal luminal gain defined as 50% or greater stenosis reduction.

7. Spectranetics Benchmark Study, unpublished data available upon request. Coll Cardio. 2004;43:1959-1963.

8. Data on file D040242-00

9. Data on file ECO031891

*When comparing 7F Turbo-Power to 2.0 Turbo-Elite. Greater than 10% luminal gain when comparing 6F Turbo- Power to 2.0 Turbo-Elite.

**Excite ISR studied the safety and efficacy of Turbo-Tandem plus PTA and PTA alone. Turbo-Power is substantially equivalent to Turbo-Tandem.

Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.

Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.

©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.