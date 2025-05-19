Disclaimer

1. Dippel et al. Excimer laser recanalization of femoropopliteal lesions and 1-year patency: results of the CELLO registry. J Endovasc Ther. 2009 Dec;16(6):665-75.

2. Zeller et al. J Endovasc Ther. Photoablation using the turbo-booster and excimer laser for in-stent restenosis treatment: twelve-month results from the PATENT study. J Endovasc Ther. 2014 Feb;21(1):52-60

3. Dippel et al. Randomized controlled study of excimer laser atherectomy for treatment of femoropopliteal in-stent restenosis: initial results from the EXCITE ISR trial (EXCImer Laser Randomized Controlled Study for Treatment of FemoropopliTEal In-Stent Restenosis). JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2015 Jan;8(1 Pt A):92-101

4. Laird et al. Limb Salvage Following Laser-Assisted Angioplasty for Critical Limb Ischemia: Results of the LACI Multi­center Trial. J Endovasc Ther. 2006 Feb;13(1):1-11

*When used with Turbo-Tandem and PTA

**Images courtesy of Dr. Devendra Amin

Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

Turbo-Elite is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.

Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.

©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.