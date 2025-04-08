The TorqMax sheath grip accessory is intended for use in providing ergonomic grip on outer support sheaths, dilator sheaths and Philips laser sheaths. There are no known potential adverse events associated specifically with the TorqMax.
Features
Ergonomic grip
• Contoured polymer shell with soft over-mold construction designed for comfortable user interface
• Provides mechanical advantage to more easily rotate the body of an associated sheath
• Distributes forces along the sheath body to aid in sheath advancement
Easy side-loading
Loads quickly and easily from the side – permitting easy removal or
repositioning during procedures
Flexible sizing
One size spans a wide variety of sheath outer diameters – from 11.9F to 22.5F
Specifications
Model Number 502-001
Minimum Sheath Outer Diameter
11.9F / 0.155" / 4.0 mm
Maximum Sheath Outer Diameter
22.5F / 0.296" / 7.5 mm
Sheath Grip Length
2.5" / 64mm
Documentation
TorqMax sheath grip accessory product brochure
PDF|812.85 KB
Disclaimer
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
TorqMax is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.