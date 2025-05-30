SyncVision
The SyncVision precision guidance system is suitable with IntraSight and Core Integrated interventional platforms and streamlines lesion assessment, simplifies vessel sizing and enables precise therapy delivery all while integrating seamlessly in daily workflows in interventional suites of choice.

Features
Streamlines and simplifies therapy
SyncVision streamlines lesion assessment with co-registration and vessel enhancement, simplifying vessel sizing with real-time QCA and easy length/area/diameter measurement. SyncVision enables precise therapy delivery with Angio+ device detection, offering live stabilization and image enhancement, real-time post-acquisition image processing, and IVUS to assist with confirmation.
Addresses imaging challenges
Angio+ device positioning
The SyncVision Angio+ device positioning tool provides enhanced visualization of device position within the vessel and is designed to help reduce risk of geographic miss, which study data suggests may occur in 66.5% of PCIs.¹
Device positioning
Angio+ device enhancement
SyncVision Angio+ device enhancement provides enhanced visualization of stent deployment under fluoroscopy to help ensure proper deployment and correct location of deployment.
Device enhancement
Specifications
  • Power requirements
    System input
    100V-120V, 50/60Hz, 220-240V, 50/60Hz, 600 VA
    Monitor
    100-240V, 50/60Hz, 93 VA
    Workstation
    100-240V, 50/60Hz, 250 VA
  • Inputs
    Angiographic system video output
    Analog or digital
    IVUS system
    CORE system with IVUS version 3.4 and FFR 2.5.1 and IntraSight 5
    IVUS catheter
    Eagle Eye Platinum catheters
    Pressure Guidewire
    Verrata Plus
  • Dimensions
    Workstation
    Height: 16.5", 39.6 cm; Width: 6.75", 16.2 cm; Depth: 21.25", 51 cm
    Bedside joystick
    Height: 1.5", 3.7 cm; Width: 4.2", 10.7 cm; Depth: 3", 7.6 cm
    Monitor
    Height: 15-19", 41-56 cm; Width: 15.8", 40.2 cm; Depth: 10", 24.7 cm
  • Ordering Information
    SyncVision precision guidance system
    Sync002

Product brochure
  • IntraSight Interventional applications platform
    IntraSight
    The IntraSight Interventional Applications Workspace is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to help identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
  • Eagle Eye Platinum ST Digital IVUS short tip catheter
    Eagle Eye Platinum ST
    The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*
  • Verrata Plus Pressure guide wire
    Verrata Plus
    For over 20 years Philips has led the way in physiology, putting patients first through continuous innovation. Experience our 10ᵗʰ generation physiology wire: Verrata Plus.
