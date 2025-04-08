LLD
Lead locking device
Lead extraction and management devices
When lead removal is the right choice for a patient, the Lead Locking Device (LLD) provides the flexibility and traction needed for safe lead removal. LLD combines the best of the original LLD family and enhanced tip design with ease-of-use features to provide a flexible traction solution for leads targeted for removal.

Features
EZ tracking
Flexible platinum iridium tip design and sleek profile facilitate tracking and passage through tightly curved leads and past some points of lead lumen damage.
EZ sizing
LLD EZ and LLD E accommodate a wide range of leads with inner lumen diameters from 0.015” (0.38mm) to 0.023” (0.58mm).
EZ visibility
Permits longer and highly visible radiopaque marker to assist identification of both the LLD E and LLD EZ tip location under fluoroscopy.
Specifications
  • Model number 518-062
    Locks along entire lead lumen
    Yes
    Proven ability to unlock and reposition
    Yes
    Average tensile strength**
    19 lbs.
    Low-profile loop handles
    Yes
    Locking range (diameter)
    0.015”/0.38mm to 0.023”/0.58mm
    Working length
    65 cm
    Packaged with clearing stylet
    Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
  • Model number 518-039
    Locks along entire lead lumen
    Yes
    Proven ability to unlock and reposition
    Yes
    Average tensile strength**
    19 lbs.
    Low-profile loop handles
    No
    Locking range (diameter)
    0.015”/0.38mm to 0.023”/0.58mm
    Working length
    85 cm
    Packaged with clearing stylet
    Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
  • Model number 518-018
    Locks along entire lead lumen
    Yes
    Proven ability to unlock and reposition
    Yes
    Average tensile strength**
    12 lbs.
    Low-profile loop handles
    No
    Locking range (diameter)
    0.013”/0.33mm to 0.016”/0.41mm
    Working length
    65 cm
    Packaged with clearing stylet
    Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
  • Model number 518-019
    Locks along entire lead lumen
    Yes
    Proven ability to unlock and reposition
    Yes
    Average tensile strength**
    24 lbs.
    Low-profile loop handles
    No
    Locking range (diameter)
    0.017”/0.43mm to 0.026”/0.66mm
    Working length
    65 cm
    Packaged with clearing stylet
    Yes – 0.015”/0.38mm diameter
  • Model number 518-020
    Locks along entire lead lumen
    Yes
    Proven ability to unlock and reposition
    Yes
    Average tensile strength**
    45 lbs.
    Low-profile loop handles
    No
    Locking range (diameter)
    0.027”/0.69mm to 0.032”/0.81mm
    Working length
    65 cm
    Packaged with clearing stylet
    Yes – 0.015”/0.38mm diameter
  • Accessory kit
    Model number
    518-027
  • Lead cutter
    Model number
    518-024

Documentation

Product brochure
PDF|1.16 MB
