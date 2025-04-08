GlideLight
Laser Sheath
Lead extraction and management devices
  • GlideLight laser sheath offers the unprecedented ability to customize the laser’s repetition rate throughout a procedure.
  • The CVX-300 excimer laser platform coupled with excimer laser catheters is indicated for use in several applications within the minimally invasive interventional cardiovascular market.
Safely and efficiently removing leads depends on tools that give you versatility and control. GlideLight laser sheath offers the unprecedented ability to customize the laser’s repetition rate throughout a procedure. At 80Hz, the GlideLight laser sheath requires up to 55% less advancement force,¹ and advance up to 62% more efficiently through tough binding sites than SLS II.²

Clinical image gallery

  • GlideLight laser sheath
Features
Control
Using a high degree of mechanical force when removing leads can compromise lead integrity.³⁻⁶ GlideLight laser sheath provides critical control when progressing through binding sites.⁷
Efficiency
Stalled progression during lead removal procedures can lengthen the time they take to complete. GlideLight laser sheath may enable smoother and more consistent progression.
Versatility
No two lead removal procedures are the same. Each binding site is unique, lead designs vary, and every patient’s anatomy is different.
Specifications
  • GlideLight model number 500-301
    Sheath size
    12 F
    Maximum target lead diameter
    7.5 F / 0.098" / 2.50 mm
    Minimum tip inner diameter
    8.3 F / 0.109" / 2.77 mm
    Maximum tip outer diameter
    12.5 F / 0.164" / 4.17 mm
    Working length
    50 cm
    Repetition rate
    25-80 Hz
    Clinical energy setting
    30-60 mJ/mm
  • GlideLight model number 500-302
    Sheath size
    14 F
    Maximum target lead diameter
    9.5 F / 0.124"/ 3.17 mm
    Minimum tip inner diameter
    10.2 F /0.134" / 3.40 mm
    Maximum tip outer diameter
    14.7 F / 0.192" / 4.88 mm
    Working length
    50 cm
    Repetition rate
    25-80 Hz
    Clinical energy setting
    30-60 mJ/mm
  • GlideLight model number 500-303
    Sheath size
    16 F
    Maximum target lead diameter
    11.5 F / 0.150" / 3.83 mm
    Minimum tip inner diameter
    12.5 F / 0.164" / 4.17 mm
    Maximum tip outer diameter
    17.2 F / 0.225" / 5.72 mm
    Working length
    50 cm
    Repetition rate
    25-80 Hz
    Clinical energy setting
    30-60 mJ/mm
  • SLS II model number 500-001
    Max. target lead diameter
    7.5 F / 0.098" / 2.50 mm
    Min. inner tip diameter
    8.3 F / 0.109" / 2.77 mm
    Max. outer tip diameter
    12.5 F / 0.164" / 4.17 mm
    Working length
    50 cm
    Repetition rate
    20-40 Hz
    Clinical energy setting
    30-60 mJ/mm

Documentation

Product brochure
PDF|2.30 MB

  • Philips Laser System — Nexcimer Laser system for coronary and peripheral atherectomy and lead management
    Philips Laser System — Nexcimer
    Philips Laser System —Nexcimer— photoablates a wide spectrum of morphologies. Philips laser catheters are indicated in many vessel types and is the only laser system available for lead removal. Powered by a common 100-240V electrical outlet, the system warms up in less than 30 seconds for an easy and fast set-up.
