Indications: The laser catheters are intended for use either as a stand-alone modality or in conjunction with percutaneous transluminal coronary balloon angioplasty (PTCA) in patients who are acceptable candidates for coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery. The following indications for use, contraindications and warnings have been established through multicenter clinical trials. The Philips CVX-300 Excimer laser system and the multi-fiber laser catheter models are safe and effective for the following indications: occluded saphenous vein bypass grafts, ostial lesions, long lesions (greater than 20mm in length), moderately calcified stenosis, total occlusions traversable by a guidewire, lesions which previously failed balloon angioplasty, restenosis in 316L stainless steel stents, prior to the administration of intravascular brachytherapy. These lesions must be traversable by a guidewire and composed of atherosclerotic plaque and/or calcified material. The lesions should be well defined by angiography.

Contraindications: Lesion is in an unprotected left main artery. Lesion is beyond acute bends or is in a location within the coronary anatomy where the catheter cannot traverse. Guidewire cannot be passed through the lesion. Lesion is located within a bifurcation. Patient is not an acceptable candidate for bypass graft surgery.

Potential adverse events: Use of the Philips CVX-300 Excimer laser system may contribute to the following complications: dissection of the arterial wall, perforation, acute reclosure, embolization, aneurysm formation, spasm, coronary artery bypass graft surgery, thrombus, myocardial infarction, arrhythmia, filling defects, death. No long term adverse effects of ELCA are known at this time.

Risks: The primary endpoint defined in the laser angioplasty of restenosis stents (LARS) randomized trial was the absence of major adverse cardiac events (MACE) at 6 months: Death; myocardial infarction; coronary artery bypass surgery. Procedural complications include: any dissection, acute thrombus, haziness, no reflow, arrhythmia, acute vessel closure, occlusion of side branch, occlusion non-target, coronary spasm, coronary embolism, coronary perforation, laser/stent damage, balloon/stent damage, and other serious.

