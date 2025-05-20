AngioSculpt
PTA scoring balloon catheter
Specialty balloons
  • AngioSculpt PTA product animation
  • Predictable power, precision and safety.
  • Maximize gain. Minimize risk.
  • Peripheral angioplasty scoring balloon. Maximize gain. Minimize risk.

AngioSculpt PTA Scoring Balloon Catheter delivers 15-25 times more force than conventional balloons with low rates of dissections and stenting.³

Features
Power: ~15 – 25x scoring force
• The leading edges are designed to drive outward expansion with up to ~15–25 times the force of a conventional balloon³ • AngioSculpt's helical nitinol element creates a uniform initial luminal enlargement
Precision: Edges lock in for minimal slippage
• Rectangular scoring edges lock the device in place • No significant device slippage or “watermelon seeding” means less risk of damage to healthy tissue¹,²
Safety: Low dissection rate¹,²
• Post scoring, outward forces are designed to be equivalent to that of a conventional balloon • Low dissection rate and minimal perforations¹,² • Low rate of adjunctive stenting¹,² • Zero (0) flow-limiting dissections⁵,⁶
Specifications
  • Model number 2039-2010
    Balloon diameter
    2 mm
    Balloon length
    10 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    5F
  • Model number 2039-2020
    Balloon diameter
    2 mm
    Balloon length
    20 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    5F
  • Model number 2155-2040
    Balloon diameter
    2 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    155 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    5F
  • Model number 2216-20100
    Balloon diameter
    2 mm
    Balloon length
    100 mm
    Catheter length
    155 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2155-25406
    Balloon diameter
    2.5 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    155 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    5F
  • Model number 2216-25100
    Balloon diameter
    2.5 mm
    Balloon length
    100 mm
    Catheter length
    155 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2155-3040
    Balloon diameter
    3 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    155 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    5F
  • Model number 2216-30100
    Balloon diameter
    3 mm
    Balloon length
    100 mm
    Catheter length
    155 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    5F
  • Model number 2155-3540
    Balloon diameter
    3.5 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    155 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    5F
  • Model number 2216-35100
    Balloon diameter
    3.5 mm
    Balloon length
    100 mm
    Catheter length
    155 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2076-4020
    Balloon diameter
    4 mm
    Balloon length
    20 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2092-4040
    Balloon diameter
    4 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    90 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2076-4040
    Balloon diameter
    4 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2290-40100
    Balloon diameter
    4 mm
    Balloon length
    100 mm
    Catheter length
    90 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2237-40100
    Balloon diameter
    4 mm
    Balloon length
    100 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2249-40200
    Balloon diameter
    4 mm
    Balloon length
    200 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2076-5020
    Balloon diameter
    5 mm
    Balloon length
    20 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2092-5040
    Balloon diameter
    5 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    90 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2076-5040
    Balloon diameter
    5 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2290-50100
    Balloon diameter
    5 mm
    Balloon length
    100 mm
    Catheter length
    90 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2237-50100
    Balloon diameter
    5 mm
    Balloon length
    100 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2249-50200
    Balloon diameter
    5 mm
    Balloon length
    200 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2105-6020
    Balloon diameter
    6 mm
    Balloon length
    20 mm
    Catheter length
    50 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2092-6020
    Balloon diameter
    6 mm
    Balloon length
    20 mm
    Catheter length
    90 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2076-6020
    Balloon diameter
    6 mm
    Balloon length
    20 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2105-6040
    Balloon diameter
    6 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    50 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2092-6040
    Balloon diameter
    6 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    90 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2076-6040
    Balloon diameter
    6 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2290-60100
    Balloon diameter
    6 mm
    Balloon length
    100 mm
    Catheter length
    90 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2237-60100
    Balloon diameter
    6 mm
    Balloon length
    100 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2249-60200
    Balloon diameter
    6 mm
    Balloon length
    200 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.014"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2332-7040
    Balloon diameter
    7 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    50 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2333-7040
    Balloon diameter
    7 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    90 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2334-7040
    Balloon diameter
    7 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018 in
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2332-8040
    Balloon diameter
    8 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    50 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2333-8040
    Balloon diameter
    8 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    90 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F
  • Model number 2334-8040
    Balloon diameter
    8 mm
    Balloon length
    40 mm
    Catheter length
    137 cm
    Guidewire compatibility
    0.018"
    Sheath size
    6F

Documentation

AngioSculpt PTA Scoring Balloon Catheter Brochure
PDF|2.71 MB
Disclaimer
1. Kiesz RS, Scheinert D, Peeters PJ, et al. Results from the international registry of the AngioSculpt Scoring Balloon Catheter for the treatment of infrapopliteal disease. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2008;51:10 (suppl B);75.
2. Scheinert D, Peeters P, Bosiers M, et al. Results of the multicenter first-in-man study of a novel scoring balloon catheter for the treatment of infra-popliteal peripheral arterial disease. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2007;70:1034-1039.
3. AngioSculpt Test Plan ST-1197 (2008), on file at AngioScore, Inc.
4. Fonseca A, Costa JR, Abizaid A, et al. Intravascular ultrasound assessment of the novel AngioSculpt Scoring Balloon Catheter for the treatment of complex coronary lesions. J Invasive Cardiol. 2008;20:21-27.
5. Bosiers et al, Use of the AngioSculpt Scoring Balloon for Infrapopliteal Lesions in Patients with Critical Limb Ischemia: 1-year Outcome Vascular, Vol. 17. No. 1, pp. 29-35. 2009.
6. MASCOT Presented at Veith 2009 (NYC, NY) and CRT 2010 (Washington, DC).
*Please refer to product labeling, including the Instructions For Use, to select the appropriate device size.
Always read the label and follow the directions for use.Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.Products subject to country availability. Please contact your local sales representative. ©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners. Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification