Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Ultrasound
L12-5 38 for ClearVue Transducer
L12-5 38 for ClearVue Transducer
Broadband linear array transducer
Ultrasound
L12-5 38 for ClearVue Transducer
Broadband linear array transducer
Ultrasound
Learn more about the Philips L12-5 38 broadband linear array transducer in the specification table below.
Contact sales
Technical support
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
192
Frequency range
12 - 5
Array Type
Linear
Applications
High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, vascular, pediatric and musculoskeletal
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Philips - L12-5 38 for ClearVue Broadband linear array transducer