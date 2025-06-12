C5-2 for ClearVue Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Ultrasound
Learn more about the Philips C5-2 broadband curved array transducer in the specification table below.

Specifications
    Technology
    Broadband
    Frequency range
    5 - 2
    Array Type
    Curved
    Applications
    High-resolution imaging for abdominal and OB/Gyn applications
    Biopsy capable
    Yes
    Image Fusion Navigation capable
    No