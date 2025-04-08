Patient weight
- 496 lb / 225 kg and 661 lb
- 300 kg (with load upgrade pack)
Table top length, width
- L= 90.5” / 230 cm
- W= 21.6” / 55 cm
Translucent length
77.17” / 196 cm with headrest (66.6” / 169.2 cm without headrest)
Translucent table top
Proprietary, patent pending carbon fiber structure. Al 0.4 mm
Float and lock
STILLE True Free Float™ and STILLE quick-lock system
Float (longitudinal, lateral, diagonal)
- 36” x 10” x 36.8”
- 90 cm x 25 cm x 93.4 cm
Operation conditions
100% continuous
AC power: 100-250 Volts
- Direct AC power
- Battery DC power
Length, width, height
- L= 92” / 234 cm
- W= 30.3” / 77.2 cm
- H= 28”- 43” / 71-109 cm
Trendelenburg
±25°
Lateral roll
±15°
Wheels and steering
4 swiveling back wheels (mobility upgrade available)
Side rails
Fixed along 2/3 of the table top
Exchangeable table top
Yes, future-proof platform for extended use - allowing transportation
Transport handle
Yes (color: dark grey for 225-kg version, silver for 300-kg version)