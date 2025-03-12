The Soothie is a premium pacifier designed for newborns and babies 0 to 3 months old, without teeth, who are successfully bottle or breastfeeding. Its one-piece construction adheres to the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines.*
Features
For newborns and babies 0 to 3 months old, without teeth
Philips Soothie is proud to be recognized by 'American Baby' magazine as one of the best pacifiers in its 2014 American Baby Bests Awards.
One-piece construction adheres to the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines*
Specifications
Product details
Product Category
Calming and soothing
Patient Application
Infants
Product Type
Pacifiers
DEHP-free
Yes
BPA-free
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.0227kg
Packaging Unit
100/Case
Disclaimer
*The trademarks THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS and AAP are owned by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Citation to the AAP policy statement and use of its trademarks are not intended to imply an endorsement of these products by the AAP in any manner whatsoever. AAP policy statements are subject to change without notice. Please see www.aap.org for more information about the AAP and its policies.