Soothie
Infant Soothing
Newborn supplies and consumables
  • Product detail photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Standard product photograph

Soothie

Infant Soothing
Newborn supplies and consumables
The Soothie is a premium pacifier designed for newborns and babies 0 to 3 months old, without teeth, who are successfully bottle or breastfeeding. Its one-piece construction adheres to the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines.*

Features
For newborns and babies 0 to 3 months old, without teeth
Philips Soothie is proud to be recognized by 'American Baby' magazine as one of the best pacifiers in its 2014 American Baby Bests Awards.
One-piece construction adheres to the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines*
One-piece construction adheres to the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines*
Specifications
  • Product details
    Product Category
    Calming and soothing
    Patient Application
    Infants
    Product Type
    Pacifiers
    DEHP-free
    Yes
    BPA-free
    Yes
    Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
    Single-Patient Use
    Sterile or Non-Sterile
    Non-Sterile
    Latex-free
    Yes
    Package Weight
    0.0227kg
    Packaging Unit
    100/Case
Disclaimer
*The trademarks THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS and AAP are owned by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Citation to the AAP policy statement and use of its trademarks are not intended to imply an endorsement of these products by the AAP in any manner whatsoever. AAP policy statements are subject to change without notice. Please see www.aap.org for more information about the AAP and its policies.