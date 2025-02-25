Ready to use when you need it

The Tempus Pro Li-ion battery allows at least 10 hours and 45 minutes of use with the display brightness at 60%. Rated at IP66, you can take it where you need it, even in challenging conditions. And with both wired and wireless connections (Cat5, Wi-Fi, 3G and Bluetooth), you can count on secure, real-time data transmission even when communications are poor.⁶