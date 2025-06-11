Professional healthcare
C10-4ec Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
C10-4ec Transducer
Learn more about the Philips C10-4ec broadband curved array transducer in the specification table below.
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
128
Frequency range
10 - 4
Array Type
Tightly curved
Aperture
24.3
Field of view
147°
Volume of field of view
-
Applications
Endocavitary applications, including vaginal and rectal
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
Yes