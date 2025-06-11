C10-4ec Transducer
Broadband curved array transducer
Ultrasound
Learn more about the Philips C10-4ec broadband curved array transducer in the specification table below.

Specifications
    Technology
    Broadband
    Number of elements
    128
    Frequency range
    10 - 4
    Array Type
    Tightly curved
    Aperture
    24.3
    Field of view
    147°
    Volume of field of view
    -
    Applications
    Endocavitary applications, including vaginal and rectal
    Biopsy capable
    Yes
    Image Fusion Navigation capable
    Yes