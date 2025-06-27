Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Ultrasound
S5-1 Transducer
S5-1 Transducer
Broadband sector array transducer
Ultrasound
S5-1 Transducer
Broadband sector array transducer
Ultrasound
Learn more about the Philips S5-1 broadband sector array transducer in the specification table below.
Contact sales
Technical support
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
PureWave
Number of elements
80
Frequency range
5 - 1
Array Type
Sector
Aperture
20.3
Field of view
90°
Volume of field of view
-
Applications
Adult echo, abdominal, pediatric echo, and TCD applications
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Related products
Sparq
Clinical excellence. Streamlined care. Philips Sparq point-of-care ultrasound system
Philips - S5-1 Broadband sector array transducer