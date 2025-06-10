Professional healthcare
L18-5 Transducer
Broadband linear array transducer
L18-5 Transducer
Broadband linear array transducer
Learn more about the Philips L18-5 broadband linear array transducer in the specification table below.
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
288
Frequency range
18 - 5
Array Type
Linear
Aperture
38.9
Field of view
-
Volume of field of view
-
Applications
High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, vascular, and musculoskeletal imaging
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
