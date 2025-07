The C10-3V Curved Array PureWave crystal transducer offers 10 to 3 Mhz extended operating frequency range for endovaginal applications.The extended operating frequency range and wide field of view of the Philips C10-3v transducer allow for exceptional visualization in GYN, OB, early OB and fertility exams. This endovaginal transducer offers routine and advanced imaging capabilities, including strain-based elastography and support for a variety of biopsy guides.