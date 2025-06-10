Professional healthcare
Ultrasound
X6-1 Transducer
xMatrix array transducer with PureWave crystal technology
X6-1 Transducer
Ultrasound
PureWave xMatrix transducer with 6-1 MHz extended operating frequencies for abdominal, OB, and cardiovascular applications. Unique high density array of over 9200 fully sampled elements allows 2D, xPlane and Live volume images.
Specifications
Technology
PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
9212
Frequency range
6 - 1
Array Type
Aperture
Proprietary
Field of view
100°
Volume of field of view
90° x 90°
Applications
Abdominal, Obstetrics, Fetal, Gynecology, Vascular
Biopsy capable
Yes
Image Fusion Navigation capable
Yes
Brochure
Philips OB Ultrasound Solutions brochure
PDF
7.23 MB
EPIQ Elite Elevate Ob/Gyn brochure
PDF
17.49 MB
Philips - X6-1