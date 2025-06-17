Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Ultrasound
S7-3t Transducer
S7-3t Transducer
Sector array transducer
Ultrasound
S7-3t Transducer
Sector array transducer
Ultrasound
Learn more about the Philips S7-3t sector array transducer in the specification table below
Contact sales
Technical support
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Broadband
Number of elements
48
Frequency range
7 - 3
Array Type
Sector
Aperture
7.25
Field of view
90°
Volume of field of view
-
Applications
Pediatric and adult TEE applications
Biopsy capable
No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Philips - S7-3t Sector array transducer