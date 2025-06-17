Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Ultrasound
X7-2 Transducer
X7-2 Transducer
xMatrix array transducer with PureWave crystal technology
Ultrasound
X7-2 Transducer
xMatrix array transducer with PureWave crystal technology
Ultrasound
xMatrix transducer with PureWave Crystal technology. xMatrix transducer with 7 to 2 MHz operating frequency for pediatric and epicardial applications in 2D, Live xPlane, and Live 3D modes.
Contact sales
Technical support
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
PureWave and xMatrix
Number of elements
2500
Frequency range
7 - 2
Array Type
PureWave and xMatrix
Aperture
-
Field of view
90°
Volume of field of view
86° x 86°
Applications
Pediatric and Adult Echo applications
Biopsy capable
No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Philips - X7-2